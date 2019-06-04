|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Boston
|30
|29
|.508
|8
|Toronto
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
|Baltimore
|18
|41
|.305
|20
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|30
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|30
|.492
|11
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|16
|Kansas City
|19
|40
|.322
|21
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Texas
|30
|27
|.526
|9
|Oakland
|29
|30
|.492
|11
|Los Angeles
|29
|31
|.483
|11½
|Seattle
|25
|38
|.397
|17
___
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Seattle 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 7-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 6-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-7) at Kansas City (Junis 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
