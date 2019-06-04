East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 21 .644 — Tampa Bay 35 23 .603 2½ Boston 30 29 .508 8 Toronto 22 38 .367 16½ Baltimore 18 41 .305 20 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 19 .678 — Cleveland 30 30 .500 10½ Chicago 29 31 .483 11½ Detroit 23 34 .404 16 Kansas City 19 40 .322 21 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 41 20 .672 — Texas 30 27 .526 9 Oakland 29 30 .492 11 Los Angeles 29 31 .483 11½ Seattle 25 38 .397 17

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Advertisement

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 6-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-7) at Kansas City (Junis 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.