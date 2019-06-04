Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 4, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 21 .644
Tampa Bay 35 23 .603
Boston 31 29 .517
Toronto 22 38 .367 16½
Baltimore 18 41 .305 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 19 .678
Cleveland 30 30 .500 10½
Chicago 29 31 .483 11½
Detroit 23 34 .404 16
Kansas City 19 41 .317 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 20 .672
Texas 30 27 .526 9
Oakland 29 30 .492 11
Los Angeles 29 31 .483 11½
Seattle 25 38 .397 17

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Advertisement

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 8, Kansas City 3

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 6-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-7) at Kansas City (Junis 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.