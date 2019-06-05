East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 21 .644 — Tampa Bay 35 23 .603 2½ Boston 31 29 .517 7½ Toronto 22 38 .367 16½ Baltimore 19 41 .317 19½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 19 .678 — Cleveland 30 30 .500 10½ Chicago 29 31 .483 11½ Detroit 23 34 .404 16 Kansas City 19 41 .317 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 42 20 .677 — Texas 30 28 .517 10 Oakland 30 30 .500 11 Los Angeles 29 32 .475 12½ Seattle 25 39 .391 18

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6

Baltimore 12, Texas 11

Boston 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 11, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 6-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-7) at Kansas City (Junis 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.

