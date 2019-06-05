Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 5, 2019 4:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 21 .644
Tampa Bay 35 23 .603
Boston 31 29 .517
Toronto 22 38 .367 16½
Baltimore 19 41 .317 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 19 .678
Cleveland 30 30 .500 10½
Chicago 29 32 .475 12
Detroit 23 34 .404 16
Kansas City 19 41 .317 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 20 .677
Texas 30 28 .517 10
Oakland 30 30 .500 11
Los Angeles 29 32 .475 12½
Seattle 25 39 .391 18

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Advertisement

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Baltimore 12, Texas 11

Boston 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 11, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Weber 1-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.