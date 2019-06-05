East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 21 .644 — Tampa Bay 35 23 .603 2½ Boston 31 29 .517 7½ Toronto 22 38 .367 16½ Baltimore 19 41 .317 19½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 19 .678 — Cleveland 30 30 .500 10½ Chicago 29 32 .475 12 Detroit 23 34 .404 16 Kansas City 19 41 .317 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 42 20 .677 — Texas 30 28 .517 10 Oakland 30 30 .500 11 Los Angeles 29 32 .475 12½ Seattle 25 39 .391 18

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Advertisement

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6

Baltimore 12, Texas 11

Boston 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 11, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Weber 1-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.