|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Tampa Bay
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Boston
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|Toronto
|23
|38
|.377
|15½
|Baltimore
|19
|42
|.311
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|20
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|30
|.508
|9½
|Chicago
|29
|32
|.475
|11½
|Detroit
|23
|35
|.397
|16
|Kansas City
|19
|42
|.311
|21½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Texas
|31
|28
|.525
|9
|Oakland
|30
|30
|.500
|10½
|Los Angeles
|29
|32
|.475
|12
|Seattle
|26
|39
|.400
|17
___
Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6
Baltimore 12, Texas 11
Boston 8, Kansas City 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 11, Seattle 5
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 9, Minnesota 7
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0
Texas 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings
Boston 8, Kansas City 0
Seattle 14, Houston 1
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Weber 1-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
