East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 22 .633 — Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 1½ Boston 32 29 .525 6½ Toronto 23 38 .377 15½ Baltimore 19 42 .311 19½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 20 .667 — Cleveland 31 30 .508 9½ Chicago 29 32 .475 11½ Detroit 23 35 .397 16 Kansas City 19 42 .311 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 42 21 .667 — Texas 31 28 .525 9 Oakland 30 30 .500 10½ Los Angeles 29 32 .475 12 Seattle 26 39 .400 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6

Baltimore 12, Texas 11

Boston 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 11, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Texas 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Boston 8, Kansas City 0

Seattle 14, Houston 1

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Weber 1-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

