Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 6, 2019 2:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 22 .633
Tampa Bay 36 23 .610
Boston 32 29 .525
Toronto 23 38 .377 15½
Baltimore 19 42 .311 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 20 .667
Cleveland 31 30 .508
Chicago 29 32 .475 11½
Detroit 23 35 .397 16
Kansas City 19 42 .311 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 21 .667
Texas 31 28 .525 9
Oakland 30 31 .492 11
Los Angeles 30 32 .484 11½
Seattle 26 39 .400 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Advertisement

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Baltimore 12, Texas 11

Boston 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 11, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Texas 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Boston 8, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9

Seattle 14, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Weber 1-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-7) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.