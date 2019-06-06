Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 6, 2019 4:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 22 .633
Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 1
Boston 33 29 .532 6
Toronto 23 38 .377 15½
Baltimore 19 42 .311 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 20 .667
Cleveland 31 30 .508
Chicago 29 32 .475 11½
Detroit 23 36 .390 16½
Kansas City 19 43 .306 22
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 21 .667
Texas 31 28 .525 9
Oakland 30 31 .492 11
Los Angeles 30 32 .484 11½
Seattle 26 39 .400 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 7

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Texas 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Boston 8, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9

Seattle 14, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 9:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.