East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 22 .639 — Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 1½ Boston 33 29 .532 6½ Toronto 23 39 .371 16½ Baltimore 19 43 .306 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 41 20 .672 — Cleveland 31 31 .500 10½ Chicago 29 32 .475 12 Detroit 23 36 .390 17 Kansas City 19 43 .306 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 43 21 .672 — Texas 32 28 .533 9 Oakland 30 31 .492 11½ Los Angeles 30 32 .484 12 Seattle 26 40 .394 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 7

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Texas 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Boston 8, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9

Seattle 14, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 8, Seattle 7, 14 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 9:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.