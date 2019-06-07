East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 22 .639 — Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 1½ Boston 33 29 .532 6½ Toronto 23 39 .371 16½ Baltimore 19 43 .306 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 41 20 .672 — Cleveland 31 31 .500 10½ Chicago 29 32 .475 12 Detroit 23 36 .390 17 Kansas City 19 43 .306 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 43 21 .672 — Texas 32 28 .533 9 Oakland 31 31 .500 11 Los Angeles 30 33 .476 12½ Seattle 26 40 .394 18

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Texas 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Boston 8, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9

Seattle 14, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 8, Seattle 7, 14 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 6-2) at Boston (Porcello 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2) at Boston (Price 3-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Bassitt 3-1) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-7), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-6), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Sampson 4-3), 9:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

