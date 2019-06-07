Listen Live Sports

...

American League

June 7, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 39 22 .639
Tampa Bay 37 23 .617
Boston 33 29 .532
Toronto 23 39 .371 16½
Baltimore 19 43 .306 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 41 20 .672
Cleveland 31 31 .500 10½
Chicago 29 32 .475 12
Detroit 23 36 .390 17
Kansas City 19 43 .306 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 43 21 .672
Texas 32 28 .533 9
Oakland 31 31 .500 11
Los Angeles 30 33 .476 12½
Seattle 26 40 .394 18

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 8, Seattle 7, 14 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2) at Boston (Price 3-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Bassitt 3-1) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-7), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-6), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Sampson 4-3), 9:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

