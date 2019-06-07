|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Tampa Bay
|37
|23
|.617
|1½
|Boston
|33
|29
|.532
|6½
|Toronto
|23
|39
|.371
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|43
|.306
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|31
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|32
|.475
|12
|Detroit
|23
|36
|.390
|17
|Kansas City
|19
|43
|.306
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Texas
|32
|28
|.533
|9
|Oakland
|31
|31
|.500
|11
|Los Angeles
|30
|33
|.476
|12½
|Seattle
|26
|40
|.394
|18
___
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Houston 8, Seattle 7, 14 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2) at Boston (Price 3-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Bassitt 3-1) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-7), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-6), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Sampson 4-3), 9:05 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.