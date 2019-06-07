|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Tampa Bay
|38
|23
|.623
|½
|Boston
|33
|30
|.524
|6½
|Toronto
|23
|40
|.365
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|44
|.302
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Cleveland
|32
|31
|.508
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|32
|.475
|12½
|Detroit
|23
|37
|.383
|18
|Kansas City
|19
|43
|.306
|23
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Texas
|32
|29
|.525
|10
|Oakland
|32
|31
|.508
|11
|Los Angeles
|30
|33
|.476
|13
|Seattle
|26
|40
|.394
|18½
___
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Houston 8, Seattle 7, 14 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Oakland 5, Texas 3
Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2) at Boston (Smith 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-7), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-6), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Price 3-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Bassitt 3-1) at Texas (Sampson 4-3), 9:05 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Peters 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
