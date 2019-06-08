Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

June 8, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 39 23 .629
Tampa Bay 38 23 .623 ½
Boston 33 30 .524
Toronto 23 40 .365 16½
Baltimore 19 44 .302 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 42 20 .677
Cleveland 32 31 .508 10½
Chicago 29 33 .468 13
Detroit 23 37 .383 18
Kansas City 20 43 .317 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 21 .677
Texas 32 29 .525 10
Oakland 32 31 .508 11
Los Angeles 30 34 .469 13½
Seattle 27 40 .403 18

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 8, Seattle 7, 14 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Oakland 5, Texas 3

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2) at Boston (Smith 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-7), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-6), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Price 3-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Bassitt 3-1) at Texas (Sampson 4-3), 9:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Peters 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-3), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 4-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 8-2) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-6) at Houston (Miley 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-2) at Texas (Smyly 1-4), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

