East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 24 .619 — Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 — Boston 34 31 .523 6 Toronto 23 41 .359 16½ Baltimore 20 44 .313 19½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 42 21 .667 — Cleveland 33 31 .516 9½ Chicago 30 33 .476 12 Detroit 24 37 .393 17 Kansas City 20 44 .313 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 44 22 .667 — Texas 33 29 .532 9 Oakland 32 32 .500 11 Los Angeles 30 34 .469 13 Seattle 27 40 .403 17½

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Oakland 5, Texas 3

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Texas 10, Oakland 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

Arizona 6, Toronto 0

Baltimore 4, Houston 1

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 9:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-3), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 4-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 8-2) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-6) at Houston (Miley 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-2) at Texas (Smyly 1-4), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.