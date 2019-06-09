|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Tampa Bay
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Boston
|34
|31
|.523
|6
|Toronto
|23
|41
|.359
|16½
|Baltimore
|20
|44
|.313
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|33
|31
|.516
|9½
|Chicago
|30
|33
|.476
|12
|Detroit
|24
|37
|.393
|17
|Kansas City
|20
|44
|.313
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Texas
|34
|29
|.540
|8½
|Oakland
|32
|33
|.492
|11½
|Los Angeles
|31
|34
|.477
|12½
|Seattle
|27
|41
|.397
|18
___
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Oakland 5, Texas 3
Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 2, 1st game
Texas 10, Oakland 5, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0
Arizona 6, Toronto 0
Baltimore 4, Houston 1
Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 9, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game
Texas 3, Oakland 1, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 12, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-3), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 4-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 8-2) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-6) at Houston (Miley 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-2) at Texas (Smyly 1-4), 3:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
