American League

June 9, 2019 4:17 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 39 24 .619
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619
Boston 34 31 .523 6
Toronto 23 42 .354 17
Baltimore 20 44 .313 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 42 21 .667
Cleveland 33 31 .516
Chicago 30 33 .476 12
Detroit 24 37 .393 17
Kansas City 20 44 .313 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 22 .667
Texas 34 29 .540
Oakland 32 33 .492 11½
Los Angeles 31 34 .477 12½
Seattle 27 41 .397 18

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Texas 10, Oakland 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

Arizona 6, Toronto 0

Baltimore 4, Houston 1

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game

Texas 3, Oakland 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 12, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-4) at Boston (Sale 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

