East Division W L Pct GB New York 40 24 .625 — Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 — Boston 34 32 .515 7 Toronto 23 42 .354 17½ Baltimore 20 45 .308 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 43 21 .672 — Cleveland 33 32 .508 10½ Chicago 31 33 .484 12 Detroit 24 38 .387 18 Kansas City 20 45 .308 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 45 22 .672 — Texas 34 30 .531 9½ Oakland 33 33 .500 11½ Los Angeles 31 35 .470 13½ Seattle 28 41 .406 18

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Texas 10, Oakland 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

Advertisement

Arizona 6, Toronto 0

Baltimore 4, Houston 1

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game

Texas 3, Oakland 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 12, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Minnesota 12, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Houston 4, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Oakland 9, Texas 8

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-4) at Boston (Sale 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-5) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.