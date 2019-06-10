Listen Live Sports

American League

June 10, 2019 11:23 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 41 24 .631
New York 40 24 .625 ½
Boston 34 33 .507 8
Toronto 23 42 .354 18
Baltimore 20 45 .308 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 21 .672
Cleveland 33 32 .508 10½
Chicago 31 34 .477 12½
Detroit 24 38 .387 18
Kansas City 20 45 .308 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 22 .672
Texas 35 30 .538 9
Oakland 33 34 .493 12
Los Angeles 31 35 .470 13½
Seattle 28 41 .406 18

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Minnesota 12, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Houston 4, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Oakland 9, Texas 8

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2

Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 3-2) at Boston (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-5) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

