The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

June 11, 2019 10:46 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 25 .621
Tampa Bay 41 25 .621
Boston 34 33 .507
Toronto 23 43 .348 18
Baltimore 21 45 .318 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 21 .672
Cleveland 34 32 .515 10
Chicago 31 34 .477 12½
Detroit 24 38 .387 18
Kansas City 20 45 .308 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 22 .672
Texas 35 30 .538 9
Oakland 34 34 .500 11½
Los Angeles 32 35 .478 13
Seattle 28 41 .406 18

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2

Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 7-4) at Boston (Porcello 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-4) at Baltimore (Hess 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Kansas City at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Sports News

The Associated Press

