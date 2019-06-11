|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Boston
|34
|34
|.500
|8
|Toronto
|23
|43
|.348
|18
|Baltimore
|21
|45
|.318
|20
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Cleveland
|34
|32
|.515
|10½
|Chicago
|32
|34
|.485
|12½
|Detroit
|24
|39
|.381
|19
|Kansas City
|21
|45
|.318
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Texas
|36
|30
|.545
|9
|Oakland
|34
|34
|.500
|12
|Los Angeles
|32
|35
|.478
|13½
|Seattle
|28
|42
|.400
|19
___
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2
Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 9, Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Washington 5
Houston 10, Milwaukee 8
Minnesota 6, Seattle 5
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 7-4) at Boston (Porcello 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Jackson 0-4) at Baltimore (Hess 1-8), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Kansas City at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
