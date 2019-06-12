East Division W L Pct GB New York 41 25 .621 — Tampa Bay 41 25 .621 — Boston 34 34 .500 8 Toronto 23 43 .348 18 Baltimore 21 45 .318 20 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 44 21 .677 — Cleveland 34 32 .515 10½ Chicago 32 34 .485 12½ Detroit 24 39 .381 19 Kansas City 21 45 .318 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 46 22 .676 — Texas 36 30 .545 9 Oakland 34 34 .500 12 Los Angeles 33 35 .485 13 Seattle 28 42 .400 19

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2

Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 9, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Washington 5

Houston 10, Milwaukee 8

Minnesota 6, Seattle 5

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-2), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 7-4) at Boston (Porcello 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-4) at Baltimore (Hess 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 6-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-8) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 5-3) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-4) vs. Kansas City (Bailey 4-6) at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

