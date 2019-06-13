Listen Live Sports

American League

June 13, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 25 .621
Tampa Bay 41 26 .612 ½
Boston 35 34 .507
Toronto 24 43 .358 17½
Baltimore 21 46 .313 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 44 22 .667
Cleveland 34 33 .507 10½
Chicago 32 34 .485 12
Detroit 25 39 .391 18
Kansas City 21 46 .313 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 23 .667
Texas 36 31 .537 9
Oakland 35 34 .507 11
Los Angeles 33 35 .485 12½
Seattle 29 42 .408 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 4, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 6

Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 innings

Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Kansas City at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 6-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 2-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-7) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-6) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-2), 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

