|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|27
|.603
|½
|Boston
|36
|34
|.514
|6½
|Toronto
|25
|43
|.368
|16½
|Baltimore
|21
|47
|.309
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Cleveland
|34
|33
|.507
|11
|Chicago
|33
|34
|.493
|12
|Detroit
|25
|40
|.385
|19
|Kansas City
|22
|46
|.324
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Texas
|36
|32
|.529
|9½
|Oakland
|35
|34
|.507
|11
|Los Angeles
|34
|35
|.493
|12
|Seattle
|29
|43
|.403
|18½
___
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 4, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 6
Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 innings
Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 10, Seattle 5
Toronto 12, Baltimore 3
Boston 7, Texas 6
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston (Rodriguez 6-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 2-1) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-7) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-6) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-2), 9:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-0), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richard 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-2), 9:07 p.m.
