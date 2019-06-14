East Division W L Pct GB New York 41 26 .612 — Tampa Bay 41 27 .603 ½ Boston 36 34 .514 6½ Toronto 25 43 .368 16½ Baltimore 21 47 .309 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 45 22 .672 — Cleveland 34 33 .507 11 Chicago 33 34 .493 12 Detroit 25 40 .385 19 Kansas City 22 46 .324 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 46 23 .667 — Texas 36 32 .529 9½ Oakland 35 34 .507 11 Los Angeles 34 35 .493 12 Seattle 29 43 .403 18½

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 4, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 6

Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 innings

Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Seattle 5

Toronto 12, Baltimore 3

Boston 7, Texas 6

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 6-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 2-1) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-7) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-6) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-2), 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-2), 9:07 p.m.

