East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 42 27 .609 — New York 41 27 .603 ½ Boston 37 34 .521 6 Toronto 25 44 .362 17 Baltimore 21 48 .304 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 46 22 .676 — Cleveland 35 33 .515 11 Chicago 34 34 .500 12 Detroit 25 41 .379 20 Kansas City 22 47 .319 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 47 23 .671 — Texas 37 32 .536 9½ Oakland 35 35 .500 12 Los Angeles 34 36 .486 13 Seattle 30 43 .411 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Seattle 5

Toronto 12, Baltimore 3

Boston 7, Texas 6

Advertisement

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday’s Games

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 13, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 15, Toronto 2

Seattle 9, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.