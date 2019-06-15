Listen Live Sports

American League

June 15, 2019 9:54 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 27 .603
Tampa Bay 42 28 .600
Boston 38 34 .528 5
Toronto 25 45 .357 17
Baltimore 21 49 .300 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 46 22 .676
Cleveland 36 33 .522 10½
Chicago 34 34 .500 12
Detroit 25 42 .373 20½
Kansas City 22 47 .319 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 23 .676
Texas 38 32 .543
Oakland 35 35 .500 12½
Los Angeles 35 36 .493 13
Seattle 30 43 .411 19

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 13, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 15, Toronto 2

Seattle 9, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 7, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-6) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-5) at Houston (Peacock 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

