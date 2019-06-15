|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Tampa Bay
|42
|28
|.600
|½
|Boston
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|Toronto
|25
|45
|.357
|17½
|Baltimore
|21
|49
|.300
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Cleveland
|36
|33
|.522
|11
|Chicago
|34
|35
|.493
|13
|Detroit
|25
|42
|.373
|21
|Kansas City
|22
|48
|.314
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|Texas
|38
|32
|.543
|9½
|Oakland
|35
|35
|.500
|12½
|Los Angeles
|35
|36
|.493
|13
|Seattle
|30
|43
|.411
|19
___
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 13, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 7, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 15, Toronto 2
Seattle 9, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 7, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-6) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-5) at Houston (Peacock 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
