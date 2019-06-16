|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Tampa Bay
|42
|28
|.600
|½
|Boston
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|Toronto
|25
|45
|.357
|17½
|Baltimore
|21
|49
|.300
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Cleveland
|37
|33
|.529
|10½
|Chicago
|34
|35
|.493
|13
|Detroit
|25
|43
|.368
|21½
|Kansas City
|22
|48
|.314
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|Texas
|38
|32
|.543
|9½
|Oakland
|36
|35
|.507
|12
|Los Angeles
|35
|36
|.493
|13
|Seattle
|30
|44
|.405
|19½
___
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 7, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
Oakland 11, Seattle 2
Cleveland 8, Detroit 0
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 4-1) at Toronto (Jackson 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 6-3), 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
