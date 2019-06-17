Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

June 17, 2019 9:49 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 44 27 .620
Tampa Bay 43 29 .597
Boston 39 34 .534 6
Toronto 26 45 .366 18
Baltimore 21 50 .296 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 23 .671
Cleveland 37 33 .529 10
Chicago 34 36 .486 13
Detroit 25 43 .368 21
Kansas City 23 48 .324 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 24 .667
Texas 38 33 .535
Oakland 36 36 .500 12
Los Angeles 35 37 .486 13
Seattle 31 44 .413 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 5

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 6

Toronto 12, Houston 0

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-2) at Texas (Sampson 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 4-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-3) at Oakland (Anderson 6-4), 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 5-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

