American League

June 18, 2019 1:41 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 44 27 .620
Tampa Bay 43 29 .597
Boston 40 34 .541
Toronto 26 46 .361 18½
Baltimore 21 51 .292 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 24 .662
Cleveland 37 34 .521 10
Chicago 34 36 .486 12½
Detroit 25 43 .368 20½
Kansas City 24 48 .333 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 25 .658
Texas 39 33 .542
Oakland 37 36 .507 11
Los Angeles 36 37 .493 12
Seattle 31 45 .408 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 5

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 6

Toronto 12, Houston 0

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-2) at Texas (Sampson 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 4-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-3) at Oakland (Anderson 6-4), 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 5-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

