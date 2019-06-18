East Division W L Pct GB New York 44 27 .620 — Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 1½ Boston 40 34 .541 5½ Toronto 26 46 .361 18½ Baltimore 21 51 .292 23½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 47 24 .662 — Cleveland 37 34 .521 10 Chicago 34 36 .486 12½ Detroit 25 43 .368 20½ Kansas City 24 48 .333 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 25 .658 — Texas 39 33 .542 8½ Oakland 37 36 .507 11 Los Angeles 36 37 .493 12 Seattle 31 45 .408 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 5

Advertisement

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 6

Toronto 12, Houston 0

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-2) at Texas (Sampson 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 4-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-3) at Oakland (Anderson 6-4), 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 5-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.