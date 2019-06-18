East Division W L Pct GB New York 44 27 .620 — Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 1½ Boston 40 34 .541 5½ Toronto 26 47 .356 19 Baltimore 21 51 .292 23½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 47 24 .662 — Cleveland 37 34 .521 10 Chicago 34 36 .486 12½ Detroit 26 43 .377 20 Kansas City 24 48 .333 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 26 .649 — Texas 39 33 .542 8 Oakland 37 36 .507 10½ Los Angeles 37 37 .500 11 Seattle 31 45 .408 18

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

