American League

June 19, 2019 1:21 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 27 .625
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589
Boston 40 34 .541 6
Toronto 26 47 .356 19½
Baltimore 21 52 .288 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 24 .662
Cleveland 38 34 .528
Chicago 35 36 .493 12
Detroit 26 43 .377 20
Kansas City 25 48 .342 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 26 .649
Texas 39 34 .534
Oakland 38 36 .514 10
Los Angeles 37 37 .500 11
Seattle 31 46 .403 18½

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 3

Oakland 16, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 9, Seattle 0

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

