|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|30
|.589
|2½
|Boston
|40
|34
|.541
|6
|Toronto
|26
|47
|.356
|19½
|Baltimore
|21
|52
|.288
|24½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|34
|.528
|9½
|Chicago
|35
|36
|.493
|12
|Detroit
|26
|43
|.377
|20
|Kansas City
|25
|48
|.342
|23
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|26
|.649
|—
|Texas
|39
|34
|.534
|8½
|Oakland
|38
|36
|.514
|10
|Los Angeles
|37
|37
|.500
|11
|Seattle
|31
|46
|.403
|18½
___
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 2, Minnesota 0
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 3
Oakland 16, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 9, Seattle 0
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (Palumbo 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.