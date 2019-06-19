East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 27 .630 — Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 3½ Boston 40 35 .533 7 Toronto 26 47 .356 20 Baltimore 21 52 .288 25 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 24 .667 — Cleveland 38 34 .528 10 Chicago 35 36 .493 12½ Detroit 26 43 .377 20½ Kansas City 25 48 .342 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 27 .640 — Texas 39 34 .534 8 Oakland 38 36 .514 9½ Los Angeles 37 37 .500 10½ Seattle 31 46 .403 18

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 3

Minnesota 4, Boston 3, 17 innings

Oakland 16, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 9, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Toronto (Richard 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-2), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

