Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 19, 2019 10:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 27 .630
Tampa Bay 43 31 .581
Boston 40 35 .533 7
Toronto 26 47 .356 20
Baltimore 21 53 .284 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 24 .667
Cleveland 38 34 .528 10
Chicago 35 36 .493 12½
Detroit 26 44 .371 21
Kansas City 25 49 .338 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 27 .640
Texas 39 34 .534 8
Oakland 39 36 .520 9
Los Angeles 37 37 .500 10½
Seattle 32 46 .410 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1

Advertisement

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 3

Minnesota 4, Boston 3, 17 innings

Oakland 16, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 9, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Oakland 8, Baltimore 3

Seattle 8, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Toronto (Richard 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-2), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.