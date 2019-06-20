East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 27 .630 — Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 3½ Boston 41 35 .539 6½ Toronto 26 48 .351 20½ Baltimore 21 53 .284 25½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 25 .658 — Cleveland 39 35 .527 9½ Chicago 35 37 .486 12½ Detroit 26 44 .371 20½ Kansas City 25 49 .338 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 27 .640 — Texas 40 35 .533 8 Oakland 39 36 .520 9 Los Angeles 38 37 .507 10 Seattle 32 46 .410 17½

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 8, Baltimore 3

Seattle 8, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Boston 9, Minnesota 4

Thursday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Peacock 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Texas (Jurado 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-4) at Seattle (Leake 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

