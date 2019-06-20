|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|31
|.581
|3½
|Boston
|41
|35
|.539
|6½
|Toronto
|27
|48
|.360
|20
|Baltimore
|21
|53
|.284
|25½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|26
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|35
|.527
|9
|Chicago
|35
|37
|.486
|12
|Detroit
|26
|44
|.371
|20
|Kansas City
|26
|49
|.347
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Texas
|40
|35
|.533
|8
|Oakland
|39
|36
|.520
|9
|Los Angeles
|38
|38
|.500
|10½
|Seattle
|32
|46
|.410
|17½
___
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 8, Baltimore 3
Seattle 8, Kansas City 2
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7
L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
Boston 9, Minnesota 4
Texas 4, Cleveland 2
Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Texas (Jurado 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 7-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 6-4) at Seattle (Leake 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
