American League

June 21, 2019 1:33 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 27 .635
Tampa Bay 43 32 .573
Boston 41 35 .539 7
Toronto 27 48 .360 20½
Baltimore 21 54 .280 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 26 .649
Cleveland 39 35 .527 9
Chicago 35 37 .486 12
Detroit 26 44 .371 20
Kansas City 26 49 .347 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 28 .632
Texas 40 35 .533
Oakland 40 36 .526 8
Los Angeles 38 38 .500 10
Seattle 33 46 .418 16½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 8, Baltimore 3

Seattle 8, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Boston 9, Minnesota 4

Thursday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6

Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Friday’s Games

Houston (Peacock 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Texas (Jurado 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

