East Division W L Pct GB New York 47 27 .635 — Tampa Bay 43 32 .573 4½ Boston 41 35 .539 7 Toronto 27 48 .360 20½ Baltimore 21 54 .280 26½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 26 .649 — Cleveland 39 35 .527 9 Chicago 35 37 .486 12 Detroit 26 44 .371 20 Kansas City 26 49 .347 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 28 .632 — Texas 40 35 .533 7½ Oakland 40 36 .526 8 Los Angeles 38 38 .500 10 Seattle 33 46 .418 16½

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 8, Baltimore 3

Seattle 8, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Boston 9, Minnesota 4

Thursday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6

Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Friday’s Games

Houston (Peacock 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Texas (Jurado 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3) at Oakland (Fiers 7-3), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-6) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-2) at Texas (Lynn 8-4), 9:05 p.m.

