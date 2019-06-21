|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|32
|.573
|4½
|Boston
|41
|35
|.539
|7
|Toronto
|27
|48
|.360
|20½
|Baltimore
|21
|54
|.280
|26½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|26
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|35
|.527
|9
|Chicago
|35
|37
|.486
|12
|Detroit
|26
|44
|.371
|20
|Kansas City
|26
|49
|.347
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Texas
|40
|35
|.533
|7½
|Oakland
|40
|36
|.526
|8
|Los Angeles
|38
|38
|.500
|10
|Seattle
|33
|46
|.418
|16½
___
Texas 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6
Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3) at Oakland (Fiers 7-3), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-6) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-2) at Texas (Lynn 8-4), 9:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
