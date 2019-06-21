East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 27 .640 — Tampa Bay 43 32 .573 5 Boston 41 35 .539 7½ Toronto 27 48 .360 21 Baltimore 21 54 .280 27 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 26 .649 — Cleveland 40 35 .533 8½ Chicago 35 37 .486 12 Detroit 26 45 .366 20½ Kansas City 26 49 .347 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 29 .623 — Texas 40 35 .533 7 Oakland 40 36 .526 7½ Los Angeles 38 38 .500 9½ Seattle 33 46 .418 16

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6

Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3) at Oakland (Fiers 7-3), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-2) at Texas (Lynn 8-4), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

