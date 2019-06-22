East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 27 .640 — Tampa Bay 44 32 .579 4½ Boston 42 35 .545 7 Toronto 27 49 .355 21½ Baltimore 21 55 .276 27½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 49 26 .653 — Cleveland 40 35 .533 9 Chicago 36 37 .493 12 Detroit 26 45 .366 21 Kansas City 26 50 .342 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 29 .623 — Texas 40 36 .526 7½ Oakland 40 37 .519 8 Los Angeles 38 39 .494 10 Seattle 34 46 .425 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6

Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Baltimore 9

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3) at Oakland (Fiers 7-3), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-6) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-2) at Texas (Lynn 8-4), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.