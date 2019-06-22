Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 22, 2019 1:33 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 48 27 .640
Tampa Bay 44 32 .579
Boston 42 35 .545 7
Toronto 27 49 .355 21½
Baltimore 21 55 .276 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 26 .653
Cleveland 40 35 .533 9
Chicago 36 37 .493 12
Detroit 26 45 .366 21
Kansas City 26 50 .342 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 29 .623
Texas 40 36 .526
Oakland 40 37 .519 8
Los Angeles 38 39 .494 10
Seattle 34 46 .425 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6

Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Baltimore 9

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3) at Oakland (Fiers 7-3), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-6) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-2) at Texas (Lynn 8-4), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.