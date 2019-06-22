|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Tampa Bay
|44
|32
|.579
|4½
|Boston
|42
|35
|.545
|7
|Toronto
|27
|49
|.355
|21½
|Baltimore
|21
|55
|.276
|27½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|49
|26
|.653
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|35
|.533
|9
|Chicago
|36
|37
|.493
|12
|Detroit
|26
|45
|.366
|21
|Kansas City
|26
|50
|.342
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Texas
|40
|36
|.526
|7½
|Oakland
|40
|37
|.519
|8
|Los Angeles
|38
|39
|.494
|10
|Seattle
|34
|46
|.425
|15½
___
Texas 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6
Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1
Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Detroit 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7
St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 3
Seattle 10, Baltimore 9
L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3) at Oakland (Fiers 7-3), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-6) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-2) at Texas (Lynn 8-4), 9:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 4-9) at Boston (Porcello 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-3), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 6-6), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Texas (Sampson 5-4), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3) at Oakland (Anderson 7-4), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 0-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
