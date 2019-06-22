East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 27 .640 — Tampa Bay 44 32 .579 4½ Boston 42 35 .545 7 Toronto 27 49 .355 21½ Baltimore 21 55 .276 27½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 26 .658 — Cleveland 40 35 .533 9½ Chicago 36 37 .493 12½ Detroit 26 45 .366 21½ Kansas City 26 51 .338 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 48 29 .623 — Texas 40 36 .526 7½ Oakland 40 37 .519 8 Los Angeles 38 39 .494 10 Seattle 34 46 .425 15½

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Baltimore 9

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Stroman 4-9) at Boston (Porcello 5-6), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-3), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 6-6), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Texas (Sampson 5-4), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3) at Oakland (Anderson 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

