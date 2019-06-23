Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

June 23, 2019 4:01 am
 
< a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 27 .645
Tampa Bay 44 33 .571
Boston 42 36 .538 8
Toronto 28 49 .364 21½
Baltimore 22 55 .286 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 26 .658
Cleveland 41 35 .539 9
Chicago 36 38 .486 13
Detroit 26 46 .361 22
Kansas City 26 51 .338 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 30 .615
Texas 41 36 .532
Oakland 41 37 .526 7
Los Angeles 38 40 .487 10
Seattle 34 47 .420 15½

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Baltimore 9

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 8, Boston 7

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Seattle 4

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 5

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Stroman 4-9) at Boston (Porcello 5-6), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-3), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 6-6), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Texas (Sampson 5-4), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Oakland (Anderson 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Sanchez 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

