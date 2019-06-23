|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Tampa Bay
|44
|33
|.571
|5
|Boston
|42
|37
|.532
|8
|Toronto
|29
|49
|.372
|20½
|Baltimore
|22
|55
|.286
|27
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|27
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|8
|Chicago
|36
|38
|.486
|12½
|Detroit
|26
|47
|.356
|22
|Kansas City
|27
|51
|.346
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Texas
|41
|36
|.532
|7
|Oakland
|41
|37
|.526
|7½
|Los Angeles
|38
|40
|.487
|10½
|Seattle
|34
|47
|.420
|16
___
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 8, Boston 7
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Seattle 4
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 5
Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
