East Division W L Pct GB New York 49 28 .636 — Tampa Bay 44 33 .571 5 Boston 42 37 .532 8 Toronto 29 49 .372 20½ Baltimore 22 55 .286 27 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 27 .649 — Cleveland 42 35 .545 8 Chicago 36 39 .480 13 Detroit 26 47 .356 22 Kansas City 27 51 .346 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 49 30 .620 — Texas 42 36 .538 6½ Oakland 41 37 .526 7½ Los Angeles 38 40 .487 10½ Seattle 34 47 .420 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 8, Boston 7

Advertisement

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Seattle 4

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 5

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Sanchez 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.