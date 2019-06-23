Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 23, 2019 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 28 .636
Tampa Bay 45 33 .577
Boston 42 37 .532 8
Toronto 29 49 .372 20½
Baltimore 22 56 .282 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 27 .649
Cleveland 42 35 .545 8
Chicago 36 39 .480 13
Detroit 26 47 .356 22
Kansas City 27 51 .346 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 30 .620
Texas 42 36 .538
Oakland 41 38 .519 8
Los Angeles 38 40 .487 10½
Seattle 35 47 .427 15½

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 8, Boston 7

Advertisement

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Seattle 4

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 5

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 2

Seattle 13, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Sanchez 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.