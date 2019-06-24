East Division W L Pct GB New York 50 28 .641 — Tampa Bay 45 33 .577 5 Boston 43 37 .538 8 Toronto 29 50 .367 21½ Baltimore 22 56 .282 28 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 27 .649 — Cleveland 42 35 .545 8 Chicago 36 40 .474 13½ Detroit 26 47 .356 22 Kansas City 27 51 .346 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 49 30 .620 — Texas 42 36 .538 6½ Oakland 41 38 .519 8 Los Angeles 39 40 .494 10 Seattle 35 47 .427 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 2

Seattle 13, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

