The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

June 25, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 28 .641
Tampa Bay 45 33 .577 5
Boston 43 37 .538 8
Toronto 29 50 .367 21½
Baltimore 22 56 .282 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 27 .649
Cleveland 43 35 .551
Chicago 36 40 .474 13½
Detroit 26 47 .356 22
Kansas City 27 52 .342 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 30 .620
Texas 42 36 .538
Oakland 41 38 .519 8
Los Angeles 39 40 .494 10
Seattle 35 47 .427 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 2

Seattle 13, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

