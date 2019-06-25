Listen Live Sports

American League

June 25, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 28 .641
Tampa Bay 45 33 .577 5
Boston 43 37 .538 8
Toronto 29 50 .367 21½
Baltimore 22 56 .282 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 27 .649
Cleveland 43 35 .551
Chicago 36 40 .474 13½
Detroit 26 47 .356 22
Kansas City 27 52 .342 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 30 .620
Texas 42 36 .538
Oakland 41 38 .519 8
Los Angeles 39 40 .494 10
Seattle 35 47 .427 15½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

